SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce sales of $6.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. SRAX reported sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

