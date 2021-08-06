Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 174,694 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,694 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.32 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

