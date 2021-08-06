Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,984,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

