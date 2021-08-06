Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $36.32 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

