Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,905 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTMX. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

