Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $296.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Square reported second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. The company benefited from strong Cash App engagement and its growing active customer base. Further, increasing bitcoin revenues and strong adoption of Cash Card benefited the results. Additionally, strong momentum across seller ecosystem and online channels, and growing card-present GPV remained tailwinds. Notably, robust online products, such as Square Online, Invoices, Virtual Terminal, and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Rising competition and foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.”

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

NYSE SQ opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 247.98, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.