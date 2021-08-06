Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $343.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $266.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.21.

SQ opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.92. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

