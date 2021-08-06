SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.