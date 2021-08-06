Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $192,341,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.