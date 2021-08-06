Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

NYSE:SPR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.56. 21,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,548. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

