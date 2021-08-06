Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Spin Master stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 1,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

