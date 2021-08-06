Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Spin Master stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 1,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

