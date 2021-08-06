Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$49.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:TOY opened at C$50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.05. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.15 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.39.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

