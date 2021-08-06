SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. 9,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,699. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

