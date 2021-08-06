SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $66.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

