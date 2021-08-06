SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $12,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 53,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $698.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

