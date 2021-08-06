Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 407,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,403,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.