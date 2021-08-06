Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

