South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 4th

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 1,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

