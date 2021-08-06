Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 344.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Sonos by 179.6% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after acquiring an additional 897,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 747,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of SONO opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.