Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 80,498 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 80,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $101,427.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

