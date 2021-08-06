SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $21.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. SolarWinds traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 29,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 711,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SolarWinds by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

