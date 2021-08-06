Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEYMF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price on the stock.

SEYMF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

