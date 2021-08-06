SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.78.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

