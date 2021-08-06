Societe Generale Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $$33.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

