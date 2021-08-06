SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by Cfra from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

SNC stock opened at C$33.12 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

