Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.
Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.
