Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) were up 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.49 and last traded at C$32.49. Approximately 159,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 105,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZZZ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.16.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3375967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.