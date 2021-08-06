Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.01. 59,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,974. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.16.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3375967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.