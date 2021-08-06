Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCCAF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

SCCAF remained flat at $$26.50 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

