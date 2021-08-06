Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCAF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

