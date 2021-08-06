Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.96 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.