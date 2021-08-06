Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $141.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.