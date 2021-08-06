SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives C$15.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of SIL traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 205,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,315. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$9.03 and a 1-year high of C$16.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.89.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.0397818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

