Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $80.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

