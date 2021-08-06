Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

SLGN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 252,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

