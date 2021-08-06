Signata 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,744.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $11,744.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00870420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00096937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,220 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

