Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 15,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

