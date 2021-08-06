Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.74.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

