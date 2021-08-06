Shyft Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.54 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $67.08 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00895665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00098020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042509 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

