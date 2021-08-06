Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AG. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

