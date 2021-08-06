ShipChain Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $370,088.63 and approximately $52.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00056663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00900597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043068 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

