Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

SHLX stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

