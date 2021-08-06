Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $1,855,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of USXF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 51,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,446. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

