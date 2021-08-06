Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $2,736.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,578.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $249,692,383. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

