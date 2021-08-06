Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

SHAK stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.12. Shake Shack has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

