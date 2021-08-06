Sether (SETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $556,276.03

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Sether has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market capitalization of $556,276.03 and $1,355.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00903059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00098775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.