ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $592.43. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,590. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 708.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

