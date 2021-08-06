Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Siguler Guff Advisers LLC

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,620 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of Service Properties Trust worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 390,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 50,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

