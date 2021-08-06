Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.49.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,554 shares of company stock worth $11,428,402. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

