Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.23% from the stock’s current price.

MCRB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

